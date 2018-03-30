Baaghi 3 Actress: Sajid Nadiadwala Spills Beans About The Same!

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has said that his team will finalise and announce the lead actress for Baaghi 3 within a month. Nadiadwala made the remarks while interacting with the media at a special screening of Baaghi 2 on Thursday evening.

There were reports that Disha Patani will again be paired with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

So when asked about the female lead, Nadiadwala said: “Writing of Baaghi 3 is still in process and within a month, we will come to know and then we will announce it”.

Nadiadwala announced Baaghi 3 when the trailer for Baaghi 2 was launched.

“Actually, I announced it before trailer of Baaghi 2 to my team. I wanted to give confidence before releasing Baaghi 2 to the director and the whole acting team and I am sure that the audience will like Baaghi 2 and help us to make part three”