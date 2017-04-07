Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will fly to China in July to prepare and learn stunts for his upcoming flick Baaghi 2. Tiger, who will be seen playing the role of a soldier in the film, will be training under acclaimed action director Tony Ching in Beijing, China.

Known for his action designing for films like Shaolin Soccer and Hero to name a few, Tony Ching will sketch the action sequences for Baaghi 2, a sequel to 2016’s superhit film Baaghi which was received well at the Box Office.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala says, “Tiger is an extremely dedicated and disciplined boy. He wakes up early everyday and follows his fitness regime rigorously. For someone with such devotion and honesty to his craft, deserves the best of best. Looking forward to this deadly combination.”

Tiger, who has established himself as one of the finest action hero from the current slot of young Bollywood actors, will take the film’s action to another level.

Tiger will undergo training in Bak Mei, Choy Li Fut and Wing Chun, different styles of Wushu and will be there for a month.

Unlike the prequel, Baaghi 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who had directed Fool And Final and Lakeer.

Tiger Shroff will also be seen in Munna Michael which is directed by Sabbir Khan. The actor will be seen playing the character of a die-hard Michael Jackson fan. He will be seen romancing debutante, Niddhi Agerwal in the film.

Munna Michael also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a key role. The actor will play a grey character in the film and by just looking at his stylish transformation, we can expect a meaty and interesting role from him.

Tiger has also filmed a song for Munna Michael, which he says is a tribute to his father and veteran actors Jackie Shroff. Titled “Ding Dong”, the song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

“The song is a tribute to my father (Jackie Shroff). There is no better way I could have done it than as his Munna. Dad is my buddy, my first hero… He’s the reason I’m here. That’s why for this character I’m trying to live his life”, Tiger said in a statement.

Munna Michael is all set to release on 7th July,2017.