Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming production Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff has kickstarted and how! The actor, who will be seen playing the role of a soldier in the film, will soon begin his training under acclaimed action director Tony Ching in Beijing, China.

Recently, Tiger and Sajid along with director Ahmed Khan met Tony Ching as the the renowned director joins team Baaghi 2.

Known for his action designing for films like Shaolin Soccer and Hero to name a few, Tony Ching will sketch the action sequences for Baaghi 2, a sequel to 2016’s superhit film Baaghi which was received well.

Says Sajid, “Tiger is an extremely dedicated and disciplined boy. He wakes up early eveyday and follows his fitness regime rigoursly. For someone with such devotion and honesty to his craft, deserves the best of best. Looking forward to this deadly combination.”

Tiger, who has established himself as one of the finest action hero from the current crop of Bollywood will take the film’s action to another level.

Ching wanted to see the actor at his rehearsals and was highly impressed by Tiger and his moves.

Well, looks like Baaghi 2 is all set to go a notch higher than the prequel.