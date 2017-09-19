Baaghi 2 To Be The Most Expensive Action Film Of 2018!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 goes international as the filmmaker once again ropes in action choreographers and technicians from across the globe.

The second installment of the Baaghi franchise gears up to set new standards and is touted to be one of the most expensive action films of Bollywood.

Every film project curated by the filmmaker has been grand and that of an international standard.

With Baaghi 2, the sequel has got on board action directors and technicians from Thailand, Hongkong, Los Angels and China amongst others.

While Baaghi set a benchmark in action films with its high-octane action sequences and authentic martial arts, the sequel is all set to raise the bar higher in the action genre.

The team along with director Ahmed Khan has been working for over 6 months to develop the sequences that are never seen before in Indian cinema.

Tiger Shroff, who is known for his remarkable action stunts and moves after Baaghi, will recreate the magic in Baaghi 2 as well. The actor-filmmaker has earlier stunned the audience with action films like Heropanti and Baaghi.

Tiger on Monday night took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph from the film’s set. In the photograph Tiger, Disha, filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan can be seen.

“And so it begins Baaghi 2. Ahmed Khan, Dish Patani, Shaira Ahmed Khan Sajid Nadiadwala,” Tiger captioned the image.

Disha on Tuesday morning shared the same photograph and captioned it: “And that’s how we kickstart Baaghi 2. Tiger Shorff, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan. Abhi toh humne start kiya hai (We have just started).”

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and presented by Fox Star Studios, Baaghi 2 is scheduled to release on 27th April 2018.