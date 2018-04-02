Tiger Shroff’s fashion has mainly been what he feels comfortable in. Be it normal black tee and a denim with a pair of white shoes. The actor who is currently on a promotional spree for his next Baaghi 2 has given us some major summer outfit goals.

Tiger was dressed in a military green shirt that he teamed with a pair of black jeans. The actor completed his look with a pair of white kicks featuring red and blue accents.

Tiger was busy giving his nod of approval to the camo trend in the coolest way ever. The actor sported a denim shirt featuring camo sleeves and a camo hoodie. This was teamed with a pair of grey pants and the same white kicks as before.