Tiger Shroff’s fashion has mainly been what he feels comfortable in. Be it normal black tee and a denim with a pair of white shoes. The actor who is currently on a promotional spree for his next Baaghi 2 has given us some major summer outfit goals.

Tiger was dressed in a military green shirt that he teamed with a pair of black jeans. The actor completed his look with a pair of white kicks featuring red and blue accents.

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff

Tiger was busy giving his nod of approval to the camo trend in the coolest way ever. The actor sported a denim shirt featuring camo sleeves and a camo hoodie. This was teamed with a pair of grey pants and the same white kicks as before.

Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff
