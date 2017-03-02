Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff will kickstart its journey in March as the team is all set to commence the pre-production work of the film on March 2 i.e. today.

Co-incidentally, it also happens to be Tiger’s birthday when the team will start the recce for the film in which Tiger will be seen essaying role of a soldier.

A source close to the production house shares, “Baaghi 2 is about to start and we all are very excited for this film. The team leaves for the recce the same day as Tiger celebrates his birthday. It’s certainly double celebration for us and everyone involved in Baaghi 2.”

Baaghi 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan. A sequel to 2016’s super hit film Baaghi, the female lead of the film is yet to be announced.