Disha Patani has always been in the news for her charm and cute looks. She is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie Baaghi 2 with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The actress has been promoting her movie in full swing and she’s often spotted for the same at several events where she is dressed just right!

From her holiday looks to the promotional looks she nails it all! Whether it’s a traditional attire or a western one the actress slays it with her amazing body and the way she carries it off.

Let’s take at all her looks:

1. Disha sported wearing a Baaghi merchandise crop top with camouflaged pants! A perfect way to promote the film!

2. For this one she opted a red-striped off-shoulder dress she added a touch of glam with an uptight bun! What a Barbie Doll!

3. Now that’s a killer one! The olive green crop top with baggy patch-work green pants are just on point!

4. Black all the way! What’s better than choosing a black one-shoulder LBD for the event! Wearing white sneakers was totally a right choice!

5. Miss Patani wore a floral crop top with a silver sequin skirt. Damn, she’s burning our screens with her hotness!

6. Disha opted for a pair of sexy denim shorts that also featured sequin-embellished pockets. This was paired up with a black tank and a black and white Tommy Hilfiger bomber.

7. While she was out for interviews, she opted for pink bodycon dress. Light and perfect for summer!

8. The slim-fit grid print dress was perfect, the intricate net detail was just amazing!

9. Hotness Overload! The actress wore a blue symmetrical cutout dress! She looked hotter than ever!

10. Disha chose a crop top from Bershka with checkered flared pants, she definitely flaunted her body with this one!

11. Falguni Shane Peacock gown was one of her most glammed up looks ! With the touch of makeup and strappy sandals were amazing!

12. The white summery dress with minimal makeup added a touch of glam!

13. Well, she didn’t forget to prove that her desi girl style is also upto the mark. The baby pink Patiala suit was just so sooo sooo chic!