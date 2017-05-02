Tiger Shroff impressed everyone with his action bits in 2015’s Baaghi. Now, we are all set for a sequel which is expected to be an even better affair. First look poster of the film has been released by the makers and we have to say it looks extremely impressive.

On the first look poster, we see Tiger back facing us and flaunting his toned bear body. He is seen holding a gun in his hand and has a chopper opposite to him. Looks like the actor will be sporting a short crop in the film. The first look is giving a lot of Hollywood feel reminding us of legendary, action dramas from the west, such as Rambo.

The prequel starred Shraddha Kapoor along with him and it was a love story with some high octane action. Sharing the first look, Tiger tweeted, “‪Here we go…again 😊 #Baaghi2 #SajidNadiadwala #AhmedKhan @nadiadwalagrandson @foxstarhindi @rajeev_chudasama.”

Check out the first look poster here:

The actor, who is known to be an amazing dancer, recently revealed how he pulls off action so easily.

“There is a video game called Mortal Kombat. All my action choreography has been inspired from there,” said Tiger on Wednesday during the launch of Sony YAY!, a new children’s entertainment channel by Sony Pictures Network.

Other than Baaghi 2, Tiger will also be seen in Munna Michael which is being helmed by Sabbir Khan, who had directed Baaghi, although the sequel is now being directed by choreographer-director, Ahmed Khan.

Munna Michael stars Tiger Shroff and debutante Nidhhi Agerwal. The film is slated to release on 21st July 2017. It is based on the story of Munna, a street boy from Teen Batti slum locality here. He loves dancing and grows up idolising King of Pop Michael Jackson.

Baaghi 2, on the other hand, will soon hit the floors and is all set to release on 28th April, 2018. It has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios.