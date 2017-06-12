Here’s the brand new teaser of Ajay Devgn’s next, Baadshaho. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz, Esha Gupta and Sanjay Mishra in key roles.

The film is based on the time of 1975 emergency and chronicles a heist of millions of gold. The poster doesn’t feature anybody from the cast and yet has a lot to say. We can see a truck speeding through a sandstorm.

Apparently, the promo of the film is being attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight which releases on 23rd June.

Take a look at the teaser poster here:

The poster explains in one line what the film is all about. It says,”1975 EMERGENCY…96 hours…600km…1 Armored Truck…Millions in Gold & 6 BADASSES.”

The official poster is expected to be released this week.

Talking about working in the film, actress Ileana D’Cruz had previously said, Baadshaho was incredibly special. Can’t believe I’ve finished filming for it already. The people in it were beautiful and it will all hold a very special place in my heart.”

Ajay Devgn is currently working on Golmaal Again. The fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise also features Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay, Arshad, Tusshar and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. Actors like Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ashwini Kalsekar have also been a part of the franchise. Golmaal Again is slated to release on October 6.