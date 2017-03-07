Actors Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Esha Gupta met Border Security Force (BSF) personnel here.

The actors are currently shooting for Milan Luthria’s action-thriller film Baadshaho in this Rajasthan city. On Sunday, they visited the troopers.

After having an “awesome interaction” with them, Emraan tweeted on Monday: “These brave jawans ensure security on the borders of India.”

Baadshaho marks the fourth collaboration of Luthria with Ajay. They had earlier worked for Kachche Dhaage, Chori Chori and “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai“. The film is set to release on September 1.