B-Town At Reebok’s Fit to Fight Awards Red Carpet

The second edition of #FitToFight Awards by Reebok India was organised to acknowledge and felicitate women across industries. Bollywood celebs too attended and made a splash at the red carpet on the award night.

The line of stars at the awards included Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Richa Chadha and Rajkummar Rao among others.Let’s have a quick look at who wore what at the award night.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut came in a red Tony Ward Couture bodycon gown with a floral train of the same colour and her hair tied in a puffed bun. She wore an elaborate, floral-detailing shrug over her dress.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora wore a shining red off-shoulder gown by Monisha Arora. The actress completed the look with straight hair bun with side-parting.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar chose to go for a shiny grey skater dress with orange and brown floral prints on it. She kept her hair poker straight and her makeup nude for the event.

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao kept it sporty and simple in white T-shirt and pants pairing it with black sneakers and a dapper leather jacket.

Trending

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha wore a white sleeveless cape with deep neck-cut and silver-gold embroidery on the top. She teamed it with a pair of white pants and silver heels and chose to tie her hair up in a bun.

Sameera Reddy

Sameera Reddy was spotted attending the event in Nishka Lulla black pantsuit and opted for a bishop sleeve with an open neck. She kept her overall make-up minimal.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta wore a hot pink Sachin and Babi gown with balloon sleeves to the event and tied her hair in a high bun with picture-perfect fringes.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor was clicked symbolising the Reebok logo in black pants coupled with a long grey shrug.

Let us know in the comment section whose attire appealed to you the most.