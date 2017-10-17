Aamir Khan had held a special preview for his upcoming film Secret Superstar last night in the city. It was a starry affair as many prominent personalities from Bollywood and closed friends had made their presence at the screening.

Aamir Khan along with mother Zeenat Hussain and wife Kiran Rao and director Advait Chandan were also present at the screening. The preview also witnessed a reunion as team Dangal posed for a picture-perfect moment at the screening.

Present at the screening were ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane along with wife, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar, Director Rajkumar Hirai, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Anu Malik to name a few.

Secret Superstar received a thumbs up for its heart touching content. All those present at the screening shared the overwhelming response to the film.

Secret Superstar is based on a teenage girl named Insia, played by Zaira Wasim, who sets out to follow her dream of being a singing superstar under the confinement of anonymity.

Early screenings of the film have been garnering positive word of mouth for the Diwali release. Secret Superstar also received a standing ovation in its first cut screening from distributors and exhibitors.

Backed by content and driven by powerful actors, Secret Superstar makes for a perfect Diwali treat for the audience worldwide.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, Secret Superstar is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on 19th October 2017.

