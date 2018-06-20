B-Town celebrities wish Irrfan Khan speedy recovery

Celebrities like Paresh Rawal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Swara Bhasker among many others have wished a speedy recovery to Internationally acclaimed Indian actor Irrfan Khan, who is currently in treatment for a “rare disease”.

Irrfan in March announced he has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour and that he was going out of the country for treatment.

Here’s what the celebrities have tweeted:

Paresh Rawal: Khan Saab, you will sail through all the way. Prayers and more prayers.

Khan Saab … you will sail thru all the way … prayers n more prayers . https://t.co/934rz9fFar — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 19, 2018

Ayushmann Khurrana: Sir! You are beyond cinema. Prayers are always with you. Legend.

Sir! You’re beyond cinema. Prayers are always with you. Legend 🙏🏻 https://t.co/lvXojkhQP6 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 19, 2018

Rajkummar Rao: You are an inspiration to all of us sir. We love you.

You’re an inspiration to all of us sir. We love you ❤❤ https://t.co/yAQJa4pYlU — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) June 19, 2018

Swara Bhasker: Irrfan Khan sir you are an artist beyond compare and artists live forever! Sending so many prayers and wishes your way… Waiting for you to be back and weave your magic upon us all- ur enthralled audiences. Love and strength!

@irrfank sir you are an artist beyond compare and artists live forever! Sending so many prayers and wishes your way.. Waiting for you to be back and weave your magic upon us all- ur enthralled audiences. Love and strength! ❤❤❤🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/q9B0HehyQQ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 19, 2018

Riteish Deshmukh: Good wishes and prayers for your speedy recovery Irrfan.

Good Wishes & prayers for your speedy recovery @irrfank 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/vJ3T2rU13h — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 20, 2018

Patralekha: Irrfan sir you will be fine. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending you prayers and love.

@irrfank sir you will be fine.😇Wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending you prayers and love. #Mustread https://t.co/cFlT1rwlBB — Patralekhaa (@Patralekhaa9) June 19, 2018

Rahul Dholakia: Get well soon bhai. praying.