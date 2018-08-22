B-Town Applauds Aanand L Rai’s Tumbbad Teaser!

The spine-chilling teaser of Aanand L Rai’s Tumbbad has garnered immense love and appreciation from across quarters.

Giving glimpses of fantasy, action, frights, and scares, Aanand L Rai’s Tumbbad is a thrilling rollercoaster ride that questions the roots of human greed while providing entertainment of the purest kind.

With less than 24 hours, the teaser starring Sohum Shah in the lead role has already crossed 3 million views.

Giving a shout out to the teaser, Bollywood celebs took to Twitter sharing and praising about it.

Here’s what they had to say:

Touted to be a visually stunning film, Tumbbad has been receiving accolades even before the release of the film.

The much ambitious project has been a six long year roller coaster ride for Sohum Shah while Aanand L Rai defines the film as a genre-defining film.

Tumbbad is an Eros International and Aanand L Rai’s presentation and a Little Town Films production in association with Colour a Yellow Productions. Co-produced by Filmi Väst and Filmgate Films. Tumbbad is set to release on 12th October 2018.