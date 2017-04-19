Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra starrer upcoming flick Meri Pyaari Bindu has created a lot of buzz in the audience, thanks to the cool chemistry between the lead pair and the unique concept of 5 chapter teasers.

Yesterday, Ayushmann and Parineeti were spotted in Mumbai to launch the third song of their film called Ye Jawaani Teri. The event started off with Ayushmann singing the song Haareya from the film live before the media persons. Parineeti also gave a live performance to her song Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi.

Check out the pictures of the event here:

Ye Jawani Teri is a peppy song which is sung by Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi. The song gives us a throwback to our college days and we see Ayushmann and Parineeti grooving like never before.

Check out the song here:

This is the third song released from the film after ‘Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin’ and ‘Haareya’ and is sung by Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi, while the lyrics of the song are penned by Kausar Munir and the music is given by the duo Sachin-Jigar.

The ‘Kill Dil‘ star even shared the song on Twitter with a caption, “My singing partner is now my dancing partner as well! #YeJawaaniTeri song OUT NOW”

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead role.