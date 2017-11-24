Ayushmann Khurrana’s Next Badhaai Ho To Go On Floors In January 2018

After impressing us with his flawless performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Ayushmann Khurrana is now all set to return with another comedy flick, Badhaai Ho.

The film will be directed by the well-known ad filmmaker Amit Sharma, who made his film debut with Arjun Kapoor-Soankshi Sinha starrer Tevar.

The story of the film is a coming-of-age story of a family as it grapples with some unexpected news. It follows the impact of the news on the family and how the members deal with it in their own way.

Confirming the same to Ahmedabad Mirror, Ayushmann said, “I had a fantastic experience collaborating with Junglee Pictures for Bareilly Ki Barfi and working with them on Badhaai Ho is going to be exciting. The story that Amit tells is typically Indian with dollops of quirky humour. I look forward to a family film that is innovative and entertaining.”

Trending

Speaking about the film, Amit said that Badhaai Ho is a relatable story. He said, “It’s very real and easy to relate to. What is funny for others is a matter of concern for the family.” Amit also spoke about Ayushmann, who has done films on taboo subjects like sperm donation, body-shaming, and erectile dysfunction, he is a lovable and relatable actor. He also said that Badhaai Ho was the working title from day one. But he had planned to change it, he realized that it’s simple and quirky. He says, “I hope one day soon people will tell me Badhai Ho too.”

He further also revealed that co-producer Priti Shahani had been working on a similar concept but after reading each other scripts’, they agreed to go with Amit’s idea and decided to collaborate. Expressing her happiness, Priti said, “Our release for this year, Bareilly Ki Barfi, received much love from the audience. It has been fantastic working with Ayushmann and we are now looking forward to collaborating with him again on Badhaai Ho. Amit is an exceptional director as is evident from his body of work. We couldn’t have asked for a better team coming together to tell this story.”