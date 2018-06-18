Ayushmann Khurrana Teases The Audience With The Title Of His Next Film!

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s next, took to his social media teasing the audience with the title of the film.

The actor who will be pairing up with Sriram Raghavan for the very first time took to Twitter by putting up the film’s title in the form of an emoji. The makers have started this game to tease the audience with this funny stint and ask them to guess the title.

Guess the title of my next film directed by Sriram Raghavan —— pic.twitter.com/Jctp6aGfRu — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 18, 2018

The actor who was last seen in the sleeper hit with Bareilly ki Barfi has left the masses guessing on what would the film’s title be.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s performance was hailed in Bareilly ki Barfi.

The actor will be seen in an upcoming film opposite Sanya Malhotra titled Badhaai Ho directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

This film will see a very unique collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana with a director who’s genre is mainly thriller and fast-paced action.

Can you guess it? Do let us know in the comments section below.