Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Used To Sing In Local Trains And Collect Money

Bollywood actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana says he used to perform in express trains from Delhi to Mumbai and collect money during his college days.

The actor was present here on Tuesday with his co-star Parineeti Chopra for the launch of the song “Ye Jawaani Teri” from their forthcoming film “Meri Pyaari Bindu“

The song depicts the college days of the central characters Abhi and Bindu and when asked if he used to sing songs in his college days to impress girls, Ayushmann said: “During my college days I used to do a lot of theatre, live shows, street plays etc. so did not get much time to run after girls.

“In fact, I want to share how we used to perform in trains. During my college days, there was a train named ‘Pashchim Express’ that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer,” the Vicky Donor actor said.

Ayushmann started the press conference by singing the song “Haareya” from the upcoming film live before the media persons.

Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma and Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is scheduled to release on 12th May. The film will clash with Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3 which features the ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead role.