Ayushmann Khurrana rediscovered himself as an actor with 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana who has made a mark with slice of life films in Bollywood is all set to make his thriller debut with Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming directorial ‘Andhadhun’.

The actor will be seen playing a blind pianist in the film and has been taking lessons in playing the instrument for the same.

While Ayushmann makes his debut with the genre, Sriram Raghavan is known for his thrillers. The actor who is all set to collaborate with Raghavan for the first time shared, “I have been a huge fan of Sriram Raghavan’s work. He has given Indian cinema some of its best nail bitting thrillers, and it is an honour to have finally got the opportunity to collaborate with him for Andhadhun, which too, is an edge-of-the-seat roller coaster. He has the unique ability to bring out the unexplored facets of an actor. I can easily say that I have rediscovered myself as an actor under the direction of Sriram sir.”

Starring Ayushman Khurrana along with Radhika Apte, Andhadhun marks the second collaboration of Radhika and Sriram Raghavan after Badlapur.

Andhadhun also stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role.

Recently, the makers released a video sharing the name of the film after playing a fun game with the audience.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, ‘Andhadhun’ is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on 31st August 2018.