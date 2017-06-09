Ayushmann Khurrana & Kriti Sanon’s Bareilly Ki Barfi gets a release date of 18th August 2017. The film is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. It also stars Rajkummar Rao in a key role.

The story is a slice of life, quirky ride of unexpectedness where Bitti, Chirag and Vidhrohi’s path intermingle in search of ‘true love’. It is rooted in the sub-culture of young India’s rustic heartland. The film is produced by Junglee Pictures & BR Studios’.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has praised actor Rajkummar Rao for his acting skills and says he is a piece of every little life experience that brings watching cinema alive.

“Rajkummar Rao is never his true self! He is actually a piece of every little life experience that brings watching cinema alive. ‘Behen Hogi Teri‘,” Tiwari tweeted on Thursday.

Kriti Sanon will be seen playing a “tomboyish character” in the film, in a recent interview, she said it was a very fresh for her to play a character from Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the role in “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, Kriti told IANS, “It’s a very tomboyish character. She is a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and who questions the basic norms.”

The actress said her character does break dance in the film and has traits which make her different from other girls in Bareilly. “What I really like about the film is also the fact that every relationship is shown very nicely… Also, for me to play a UP girl was very fresh,” she added.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the love triangle between Kriti, Ayushmann and Rajkummar unfolds.