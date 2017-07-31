Bareilly Ki Barfi actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon were up for a mischief and decided to gatecrash an engagement ceremony!

The actors have kick-started their promotions in a very unique and mischevious manner. Kriti Sanon along with co-star Ayushmann Khurrana gatecrashed an engagement ceremony at a suburban hotel in Mumbai and surprised everyone.

When the actors entered the ceremony, people were shell shocked by their presence. Talking about the same, Ayushmann shares “We had warned the event managers but still, the moment we walked in, I could hear people saying, ‘Inko bhi bulaya hai kya?’. And the expression on the bride and groom’s faces was priceless!”.

Ayushmann got the newly engaged couple to dance to the tune of “Sweety Tera Drama”, from Bareilly ki Barfi, not once but twice.

The actor also shared, “It’s a fun, desi track and as soon as they played it, the crowd went berserk!”, admitting that as a kid he had gate crashed weddings earlier with a bunch of 10 friends. Ayushmann further adds, “After a game of cricket, we’d get ready and gate crash a party for a late-night ice cream. It was easier earlier when nobody knew me, but I haven’t done it after becoming an actor. It’s great fun, I’m a huge fan of the band Maroon 5 who gate crashed weddings for one of their songs. I would like to do that with my band too.”

Kriti Sanon who has never gate crashed before, shares. “I’m sure he must have done it on the sly before but this time we were actually announcing it. Once we got in, I was having so much fun I didn’t want it to end. In the film, no sangeet in Bareilly happens without Bitti and I announced at this gathering that now that she had come to Mumbai, she had to be a part of this engagement party too”.

To her surprise, there was a teenage girl there who knew all the steps from the song. And after this fun evening, the duo want to gate crash a few more parties.

The film is directed by Nil Battey Sannata helmer Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and written by her husband and Dangal director, Nitesh Tiwari. Junglee pictures in association with BR Studios present Bareilly Ki Barfi. The film is scheduled to release on 18th August 2017.