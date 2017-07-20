Ayushmann Khurrana Clarifies On Why He Rejected Happy Bhag Jayegi Sequel!

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who played a sperm donor in his debut film “Vicky Donor“, wants to experiment more with roles.

During the trailer launch of his forthcoming film “Bareilly Ki Barfi” here on Wednesday, Ayushmann Khurrana was asked if he wants to change his image of a “good boy”.

He responded by saying: “Yes, I am open to doing experimental roles. In this film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi‘, I am playing a small town boy who is very bullish by nature. In this film, I also dance madly in some scenes like what we do at our friends’ weddings.”

“And then I have also worked in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film. That character is very different from all the roles that I have played in films so far… so yes, I think the image is changing.”

Asked about refusing to act in the sequel to “Happy Bhaag Jayegi“, he said: “I was shooting with Sriram and, therefore, said no to that film. As an actor, we have certain limitation of dates and all… so, we cannot do everything at the same time. But that film is also interesting.”

Also featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon, “Bareilly Ki Barfi” is set to release on August 18. In the film, Ayushmann owns a printing press, Rajkummar is an author and Kriti plays a liberal thinking UP girl. It’s a unique rom-com rooted in Uttar Pradesh

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Savdhan opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by R. S. Prasanna and produced by noted filmmaker Anand L Rai under his banner Color Yellow Productions.