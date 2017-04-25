After seeing their crackling chemistry in Dum Laga Ke Haisha, the hit jodi – Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are back with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The makers of the film have now announced the release date of the film along with a cute picture, a first look of sorts.

Tanu Weds Manu famed Filmmaker Aanand L Rai took to Twitter to announce the release date of the film that is September 1, 2017. He captioned the picture as, “Seems they’re almost there… coming to you on 1st September!#ShubhMangalSaavdhan1stSEP.”

Ayushmann Khurrana also tweeted, “#ShubhMangalSaavdhan – ‘stand up’ for love. Releasing 1st Sept 2017. @psbhumi @aanandlrai @rs_prasanna @cypplOfficial @ErosNow.”

Bhumi Pednekar tweeted this: “Making a Shubh entry into your Mangal lives on 1st Sep 2017.Be Saavdhan, we are #standingupforlove #ShubhMangalSaavdhan1stSEP @ayushmannk.”

It is the remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. To be helmed by R.S Prasanna, who directed the original, the film will be jointly produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros.

Prasanna had told IANS previously that he’s “extremely blessed to be working with Aanand”.

“He has great admiration for southern filmmakers such as K. Balachander and Mani Ratnam, and also for actors like Kamal Haasan, Dhanush, and R Madhavan. He constantly keeps mentioning them in his conversations,” Prasanna had said, describing the working experience so far with Aanand.

“I find it reassuring to work with someone who understands and appreciates southern cinema because I represent that industry,” he added.

Bhumi will be also be seen in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha along with Akshay Kumar. The film is based on PM Narendra Modi’s clean India movement. Toilet – Ek Prem Katha will release on 11th August. The movie will clash with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next.

Whereas, Ayushmann is currently gearing up for the release of Meri Pyaari Bindu along with Parineeti Chopra. The film will hit the screens on 12th May