The jodi which mesmerized the audience with Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015, is back in action! Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are coming back together for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan— the Hindi remake of the 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham.

Ayushmann took to Twitter yesterday to announce their journey to Delhi to shoot the film which is supposed to go on floors today. He wrote ‘Taking off to Delhi for a joyride called #ShubhMangalSaavdhan. Rolling tomorrow.’

Check out Ayushmann’s tweet here:

Here are some exclusive stills from the film’s sets

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan has been hemled by South film actor and director RS Prasanna and produced by noted filmmaker Anand L Rai, who is known for his penchant for the romantic comedy genre, in collaboration with Eros. Will Ayushmann-Bhumi be able to cast their magic spell on viewers once again? We’ll have to wait for the film’s release to find that out!