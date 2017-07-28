Ayesha Takia’s Husband, Farhan Azmi who is also the son of Samajwadi Party Leader Abu Azmi recently received threat calls. Apparently, the caller threatened him to kill him and his family because he has married a Hindu woman.

Farhan also filed a complaint about the same with Mumbai police. According to his complaint, the caller is claiming to be from a certain Rajasthan Hindu Sena activist group. Farhan has also submitted all of his call records demanding this matter to be taken seriously.

Farhan narrated this shocking call, “Ask your father Abu Azmi to stop shouting like an animal else he will be bumped off. Also tell the son of Owaisi that he too will not be spared,” SpotboyE reported. “You all are animals. Have you forgotten that you have indulged in Love Jihad by marrying a Hindu girl?” the caller reportedly told Farhan.

Rajasthan Hindu Sena is unhappy with Abu Azmi’s stand on Azaan. He opposed a tweet by actor/singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthy in which she objected the use of loudspeakers being used for Azaan.

Krishnamoorthi created controversy recently after posting an early-morning tweet that read, “came (sic) home at 4.45 am 2 (to) most aggressive/ ear shattering call of azaan. Nothing more lowlife & dumb than such extreme imposed religiousity”.

She was attacked on Twitter and people also got personal with her. AIMIM MLA Waaris Pathan called her “cheap singer who tweeted what she tweeted for publicity.

Abu Azmi , too, hitting back her tweet said how these type of women have made Indian culture a laughing stock and how these type of women love to dance with skimpy clothes. They drink the whole night and have made Indian culture a laughing stock. They should shut their mouth and stop dividing people. Azmi demanded for an action to be taken on her tweets.

We’re yet to see what Ayesha and Farhan’s next step will be. Stick to this space to know the follow up.