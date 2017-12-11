AWWW! Madhuri Dixit Pens Down A Letter For Kareena Kapoor Khan

Madhuri Dixit Nene compliments Kareena Kapoor Khan with a letter. As part of the Lux Golden Rose Awards campaign, Shah Rukh Khan is hosting a show called Baatein with Baadshah where many leading ladies of the tinsel town are set to make an appearance.

Fans went crazy after seeing Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene reuniting for the show. The actress signed off by giving a letter to SRK which she wrote for Kareena. The letter says that Kareena brightens the screen with her appearance. Madhuri also writes that Kareena is an example for all mothers. The letter is dripping with sweetness. Here it is.

Dear Kareena,

Tum apni nahi, hum sab ki favourite ho, tumhe screen par dekh kar ek alag mazza ata hai, aisa lagta hai jaise suddenly lights aur bright ho gyi hai, I am so proud ki motherhood k baad bhi tum itni actively apne career ko manage kar rahi ho. Tum har ek maa ke liye ek udharan ho. (You are, not just yours, but a favourite of everyone. When I watch you on screen, I feel like the lights have become much more brighter. I have a different kind of fun. I am so proud that even after embracing motherhood, you have continued to manage your career so actively. You are setting an example for every mother.)

Keep it up, love always.

MD

Earlier, Raazi actor Alia Bhatt also had a fan-girl moment when she penned an equally beautiful letter for Kareena Kapoor through the campaign. Lux Golden Rose Awards team is all set to host the red carpet event tonight!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy wrapping her first venture with Sonam Kapoor titled Veere Di Wedding which also stars Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. It will release in May next year.