Australia Tourism Appoints Parineeti Chopra As Their Brand Ambassador

Ever since the time Parineeti Chopra made her debut in Bollywood, there has been absolutely no looking back for the Chopra girl. Be it films or be it brands, Parineeti Chopra is surely on the wish list of every film maker and every brand manager.

After having endorsed many FMCG brands, this time round, Parineeti Chopra will be seen endorsing ‘Tourism Australia’. With this, Parineeti Chopra becomes the first Indian woman ambassador to be a part of the advocacy panel of ‘Friend Of Australia’ (FOA). Recently, the ‘FOA’s recognition was presented to Parineeti Chopra by HE Tony Huber (Australian Consul General), in view of her immense contribution to promote Australia. With this appointment, one hopes to further cement the close ties between Australia and India.

As per a report in DNA, after being appointed as ‘Friend Of Australia’, Parineeti Chopra said, “I am extremely delighted today to be appointed as a ‘Friend Of Australia’ since Australia is one of my favourite holiday destination. I had visited the country last year and I feel there is so much more to explore that one trip is not enough. The country has much more to offer and I’m fascinated by its warm and welcoming people, spectacular nature, unique wildlife, world-class food and wine options and smorgasbord of adventure activities. I’m all excited for my next trip to Australia, visiting Brisbane, Gold Coast and Ayers Rock, and would recommend everyone to experience the country once in their lifetime as there’s truly nothing like Australia.”

With this, Parineeti Chopra joins the likes of fellow Indian ‘Friend Of Australia’, who include the well-known chef Sanjeev Kapoor and cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle. Parineeti Chopra will be reportedly exploring Australia’s aquatic and coastal experiences amongst other things.

On the films’ front, the chirpy Parineeti Chopra will be soon seen in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Johnny Lever, Prakash Raj and Shreyas Talpade. The film is scheduled to release late this year.