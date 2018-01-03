“Audience’s Love & Reactions Matter The Most”: Salman Khan On Success Of Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan’s mega action entertainer has emerged as the biggest Bollywood blockbuster of the year after having amassed 272.79 crore nett. From high octane, never seen before action sequences, to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry, to an outstandingly gripping story – Tiger Zinda Hai has set the box office on fire.

The biggest action superstar of the country opens up on the incredible success of the film by saying, “For us, it is the audiences love and reactions that matter the most, and we feel overwhelmed with the love that Tiger Zinda Hai has garnered.” Salman adds, “I am grateful to one and all for treating this film as their own, the response has been truly endearing. Tiger Zinda Hai is my second film with Ali Abbas Zafar, and I am looking forward to working with him again.”

YRF’s Tiger Zinda Hai is riding on incredibly positive audience reviews and has shattered several box office records so far. The film has been on a dream run at the box office right from the first day of its release and it has created multiple box office histories.

From the Biggest Ever Non-Holiday Opening day record by a Bollywood film to the Biggest Ever single day collection of 45.53 crore nett on Day 3, to the Highest Ever 3-day weekend, to the Biggest Ever 4-day extended Holiday weekend – Tiger Zinda Hai has set huge new benchmarks for the industry to chase.