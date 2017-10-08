Athiya Shetty: There Is A Certain Partiality In Our Society Towards Fair People

Athiya Shetty doesn’t believe in fairness products and likes to keep it simple and natural when it comes to her skin.

The talented actress, who is known for her fashion sense, have recently joined the bandwagon of actors who have refused to endorse fairness products.

“Fortunately, nobody made fun of me at school because it had kids from different nationalities,” Athiya informs, adding, “My skin tone was as distinct as theirs and so, it didn’t make me insecure. I grew up in an environment where I didn’t have to be fair to be called pretty. Yes, all of us go through that awkward phase where we don’t feel beautiful, but even then, it had nothing to do with my skin tone.”

“If you check, some of the most beautiful women in the world are not fair skinned. It’s so superficial to judge beauty like that. I think irrespective of colour, everyone is beautiful. There is a certain partiality in our society towards fair people, which brands thrive on. I understand that they’re only trying to do their job, but I refuse to endorse something that I firmly don’t believe in,” she adds.

Athiya recently thanked superstar Salman Khan for her innings in Bollywood as her debut film Hero clocked two years of its release.

Athiya tweeted: “Two years ago… When it all began. Grateful, thankful and blessed. Thank you for the faith and belief Salman Khan sir. Two years of Hero.”

Hero, a remake of Subhash Ghai’s directed 1983 film of the same name, which starred Jackie Shroff. The film launched Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya, son of actor Aditya Pancholi and daughter of actor Sunil Shetty respectively in lead roles.