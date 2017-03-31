Astrologer’s Prediction For Sonakshi Sinha Coming True?

Sonakshi Sinha had once been told by an astrologer that books are lucky for her. She isn’t much of a reader or even superstitious but, the statement amused her.

The actress was not sure if the astrologer meant religious books or was recommending her to buy some book, so she let it pass without giving it much thought but the statement stuck with her. Now, looking back on what the astrologer said has piqued her curiosity since Lootera and Noor are both book adaptations.

Her character Pakhi in Lootera got her a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences. It is a film that is really close to her heart and Pakhi is a role she is yet fondly remembered for.

With Noor’s trailer and songs receiving positive reactions, Sonakshi has been really excited for the film. It baffles Sonakshi that what the Astrologer had said is actually true or is the thought just playing on her mind. She shares, “I don’t believe in these things but, it is a happy coincidence. Noor and Lootera both are films very close to my heart.”

Noor also stars Kannan Gill and Shibani Dandekar in lead roles. The film is based on Karachi You’re Killing Me by Pakistani author Saba Imtiaz.

The trailer of the film released recently and it encapsulated the protagonist’s voyage from fun-seeking journalist to conscientious citizen with a fun grip over the graph which rises and dips in disarming motions.

Talking about her upcoming release “Noor“, she said her role in the film is very close to her heart.

Let’s hope what the astrologer had said is true because we too, are really excited about Noor.

“After ‘Noor’ you’ll see me in an Ittefaq’ remake, opposite Siddharth Malhotra. For the first time, I’m playing a grey character and audiences have never seen me play such a role before,” she said.

Sonakshi will also be a part of Salman’s Da-Bang The Tour and is very excited about it. The tour will be held in Melbourne, Sydney in Australia and Auckland in New Zealand.