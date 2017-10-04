Celebrated singer Asha Bhosle, whose wax figure for the maiden Madame Tussauds museum in India was launched here on Tuesday, says being immortalised with a life-like figure capturing all aspects of her real self, has made her feel immensely proud.

“I have won many awards… I have got honours from the government and even hold a Guinness World Record. I have got it all. But the way I am, they (Madame Tussauds’ artistes) have made me (the figure) like that only, and watching that is making me very happy and proud.

My Madame Tussaud’s wax figure from up close pic.twitter.com/jqrLhnL4Qr — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) October 3, 2017

“I am feeling proud of those who have made it for making it well. I am happy that I am one of those they have chosen from India (for the museum)… This is India’s victory, not mine,” Asha said in response to a question by IANS here.

The legendary singer looked radiant and elegant in an off-white sari, complete with sparkling solitaires in the ears, a pearl string on her neck, a bindi and white flowers adorning her hair.

Unveiling my wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s pic.twitter.com/4J38NE5Ejm — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) October 3, 2017

At the unveiling, Asha stood beside her wax figure, which is sculpted in a symbolic singing pose with a mic and has been crafted from over 150 measurements and photographs. She posed just like the figure — looking like a mirror image.

Only the sari is different, she quipped.

“It is looking very beautiful and they have caught every detail intricately. The jewellery, earrings, neckpiece, off-white sari… It’s all like what I wear.

“It’s like I’m looking in a mirror… If I wore that sari, I would have looked like this only,” she said as she admired the figure, which will be placed in the Bollywood music zone of Madame Tussauds museum, due to open here on December 1.

She says the officials had asked her where she’d like the figure to be placed.

“I told them I want it between that of Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson.”

When the young at heart songstress, who has sung in multiple genres, styles and languages throughout her glorious career, was asked if she feels the figure has come too late in her life, she said on a positive note: “Aaya toh sahi (At least it happened).”

Asked what are her expectations and ambitions in life after working hard for so many years, Asha said: “I don’t keep any such ambitions. God gives a lot… I am in the 85th year of my life, 84 have finished… In my mind, there was this desire (about the wax figure) and that has got fulfilled.

“I don’t expect much from life… Whatever God gives, I am happy in that. And whatever work God gives, I work hard on that. It has reaped benefits. I gave my work my all and I sang every song like my first song.”

Summing up the launch, Asha gave into a request for a song, and broke into the evergreen “Chura liya hai tumne jo dil ko”, sounding as young and melodious as when the song first saw Zeenat Aman strumming away a guitar in the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat.

Madame Tussauds Delhi, being launched by Europe’s Merlin Entertainment, will have wax figures of Bollywood, Hollywood, sports, history and political personalities under one roof, through planned themes and interactive areas. It will open at the iconic Regal building in Connaught Place.