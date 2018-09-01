As Stree Releases, Fans Shower Love On Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest release Stree saw the actress in an all new avatar.

The film which released yesterday has garnered immense love and appreciation for Shraddha from audience and critics alike.

Owing to Shraddha Kapoor’s beauty and noteworthy performance, fans across the nation left no stone unturned to show their love for the beautiful actress.

Social media went into a tizzy on the release day evening a testimony of which was seen on Twitter as ‘Shraddha Kapoor’ saw a strong India trend.

Here’s how fans showered their love for the actress

The actress recently went on a prowl for Men, visiting popular night spots in Mumbai.

Going LIVE on Instagram, Shraddha looked smoking hot as she was seen wearing a black jumpsuit with high heeled black shoes.

Shraddha Kapoor has been running a hectic schedule with an array of films lined up, leaving the actress juggle between films.

The actress has also been choosing contrasting films, as Batti Gul Meter Chalu is a ‘social comedy’, Stree is a ‘Horror comedy’, whereas Saaho is an ‘action film’.