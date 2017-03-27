The superstar from Punjab, Dilijt Dosanjh, who has recently worked in Phillauri post his award-winning Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab, has penned an open letter thanking audiences and Bollywood industry.

Diljit garnered rave reviews for Phillauri in which he plays a street singer from Punjab from the early 1900’s. The humble star has a huge loyal fanbase in North India and his stardom ensured that the film collected incredibly well through the weekend. (Read: Phillauri Takes A Huge Opening In New Delhi & Punjab Circuits)

Diljit penned an emotional and touching open letter thanking all the audiences for the love he has received for his movies and also thanked Bollywood for welcoming him with open arms and giving him the opportunity to showcase his acting talent.

He wrote: I do not have enough words to express my gratitude towards the Hindi film industry, which has given birth to in-numerous Superstars, an industry which has fulfilled in-numerous dreams, an industry which has expressed Indian emotion, showcased beauty in diversity of our culture, tradition, language on a global platform. The Hindi film industry which accepted me with open arms, blessed me with love and made this journey possible. I would like to thank Team Phantom films & Balaji Films, Cleanslate films & Fox Star Studios for making me a part Udta Punjab & Phillauri. Last but not the least I am highly grateful to every individual involved who has directly or indirectly contributed in my career, right from the beginning.

Also, asking for forgiveness if I have ever made any mistake during this journey, which I am sure I would have!

Above all, I owe a lot to my amazing fans.

Regional Artist – ਿਦਲਜੀਤ ਦੋਸਾਂਝ ।।