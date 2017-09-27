Actress Shweta Tripathi, who has been doing unconventional projects starting with Masaan and is now set to make her Tamil film debut, says it’s part of her effort to explore work in different genres, types and languages.

“As an artist, I want to explore as much as I can. I don’t want to limit myself to any genre or language or a type. I want to always surprise the audience, and hence, keep raising the bar for myself,” Shweta told IANS over social media.

She is making her Tamil debut with a yet-untitled project to be directed by Saravanan Rajendran.

Rajendran told IANS earlier that it’s an intense romantic drama to be set in Kodaikanal. The shooting, he said, will begin from November 27. Interestingly, Rangaraj, a chef by profession, plays the male lead.

Shweta said she has to work out the dates for the project as she is also doing the web series Mirzapur with Excel Entertainment for Amazon Prime Video India.

Apart from having featured in movies like Masaan and Haraamkhor, Shweta is also a part of Shlok Sharma’s Zoo, a film entirely shot on iPhone 6. The film explores lives of teenagers who are drug addicts and Zoo‘ is a visit to the lives of those who are trapped in their own hell. Shweta plays the role of a young teenager by the name of Misha Mehta who blames herself for an accident that happened a few years ago and finds herself trapped in her house to escape her emotions finding solace in addiction of drugs.

Before venturing into films, she was best known for featuring in Disney Channel’s Kya Mast Hai Life and for dabbling in theatre.