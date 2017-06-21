Actor Arshad Warsi’s Bungalow Demolished By BMC

The BMC demolished a part of actor Arshad Warsi’s bungalow in Versova on Monday due to illegal construction of an additional floor. Almost four years ago, the said illegal construction came under BMC scanner.

According to reports, the BMC has stuck a notice asking the actor to remove the construction within 24 hours and upon receiving no response from the star, the BMC carried out partial demolition on Monday.

We hear the BMC is expected to issue another notice to Warsi and his wife, Maria Goretti, asking them to provide civic staff access to the property to remove the illegal floor.

After buying the bungalow in 2012, Warsi made a few renovations that were later objected by the society members. In 2013, BMC was to remove the illegal construction but the actor issued a stay order from the court.

Confirming the news of demolition, the actor said to TOI, “It’s true.”

On the work front, Warsi recently dubbed for the Hindi version of Hollywood film, Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar’s Revenge. He was roped in, to dub for Hollywood actor Johnny Depp’s popular character Captain Jack Sparrow for the Hindi version of upcoming fantasy film.

“I am very fond of this character. I really like Jack Sparrow. The moment I saw ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, I became a fan of the character. It’s a major challenge to do this. It’s not easy to dub him,” Arshad told IANS.

“It was a challenge to dub him (Depp) when he was drunk in the scenes. It’s hard to play a drunk man. Altogether, I am fond of this franchise and looking forward to more of it,” added Arshad.

The actor is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again starring Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra and Tabu.