Arshad Warsi Reviews JOLLY LLB 2 | Akshay Has Performed 10 Times Better Than Me

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 has hit the theaters today and is already reeving some great responses. At a special screening held by the makers of the film, we spotted Arshad Warsi, who was a part of the film’s prequel too attending it. There had been rumors about Arshad being irked with Akshay’s casting but looks like all’s well between the two.

After watching the film, Arshad was questioned by the media about the film and Akshay’s performance. The actor gracefully said that Akshay had done a better job and that the film is a good watch.

Check out Arshad Warsi’s review of Jolly LLB 2 here: