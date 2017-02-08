‘Munnabhai 3’ script ready, superb story: Arshad Warsi

Arshad Warsi, who will reprise the much-loved character of Circuit in the third film in the Munnabhai franchise, said the script for the third installment is ready.

“Rajkumar Hirani spoke to me. He gave an idea about the story and it is just superb. The story is very much relevant in today’s time. The script is ready,” he said during a press conference for his upcoming film Irada on Tuesday.

Asked about the shooting schedule of the film, he said: “As soon as the biopic (Sanjay Dutt’s) is done, we will start shooting it in 2018.”

Talking about the film, the 48-year-old actor said, “You will soon see the same innocent idiots coming up with a social issue once again. They will make you see the world we want to see. The film will be very sweet and lovely.”

The actor who is known for his cheerful appearance expressed, “Sense of humour is the best thing in the world. We’ve a lot of issues in life so I feel we should smile more often.”

Arshad is currently awaiting the release of “Irada“. Directed by Aparnaa Singh and featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Divya Dutta, the film will hit the screens on February 17.