Arrest Warrant Issued Against Rakhi Sawant! Here’s Why!

Controversy’s favorite child, Rakhi Sawant has landed in yet another trouble thanks to her comments on a TV show. Apparently, an arrest warrant has been issued against her, for hurting the sentiments of Valmiki community.

A warrant has been issued against Rakhi, for making objectionable remarks against sage Valmiki who wrote the mythological epic, Ramayana. The warrant was issued on 9th March after Rakhi made controversial statements on a TV show last year.

The statement said, “By doing so she has hurt the religious sentiments of a large number of his followers.” She had previously failed to turn up at the hearing held on March 9, inspite of repeated summons from the court. Reports suggest that a team of two policemen from Ludhiana is being sent with an arrest warrant.

The next hearing of the case is to be held on April 19.

Sawant has been known for hitting the headlines with her actions. She was booked for wearing a dress with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August. The First Information Report was lodged at a police station in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district. The complainant said by wearing the particular dress, she not only insulted the Prime Minister but also indulged in obscenity,” a police official from Kankroli Police station in Rajsamand.

On a lighter note, Rakhi Sawant has been entertaining her fans with hilarious Snapchat videos on her social media account Instagram.

She was previously seen on an episode in Savdhan India where she donned the negative role. Talking about signing the role, she said, “Savdhaan India is one of the popular shows on television. When they offered the role, I immediately said yes. I regret saying no to acting in films and shows during my political stint.”

The actress said “Savdhaan India is a big platform for me to do my acting fiction debut. Though it’s an one hour episode, I am happy because the whole story revolves around me”.