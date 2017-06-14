Arjun Rampal has finally released the trailer of his much-anticipated film Daddy and we must say the actor nails the gangster avatar throughout the trailer and it smashes it out of the park!

From the teaser to the first look of Arjun as Arun Gawli, the film has created quite a buzz right from the start. Produced by Kundalini Entertainment & Karta Entertainment.

Watch the trailer here:

“From the rough streets and back alleys of Central Mumbai comes the sensational true story of Arun Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India’s most feared mobsters. Today he remains an enigmatic figure; at once a volatile, power-hungry gangster for some and the venerated “Daddy” or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighborhood he belongs to.

Daddy follows the intertwined fates of the world-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and a resentful, frustrated Police inspector with a secret history in the mob.

Shot in sweeping Widescreen Anamorphic and drenched in lurid color, the film is a potent cocktail of true crime cinema and Mumbai pop culture. An unfolding jigsaw puzzle, narrated from multiple perspectives and spanning over four decades, Daddy is an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld.”

Be prepared to have an unforgettable excursion into the Mumbai underworld!

Daddy has been co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The political crime drama will mark Ashim’s foray into the mainstream cinema after his feature-length documentary John & Jane and Miss Lovely, both of which bagged National Awards. Daddy also stars Farhan Akhtar, Aishwarya Rajesh and Mir Sarwarin key roles.

