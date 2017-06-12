The makers of Daddy had released the intriguing first look of the film a few months back and now they have made the announcement of the release of the trailer.


The trailer of the much-awaited film releases tomorrow at 9:30 pm!

Daddy is political crime drama film co-written and directed by Ashim Ahluwalia. The film stars Arjun Rampal, who also co-wrote the film, portraying gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli. It is presented by Eros International, Kundalini Entertainment, and Karta Entertainment. This flick also stars Farhan Akhtar in a key role.

Arjun Rampal's Daddy Trailer Arrives Tomorrow At This Time
The actor, who was present at FICCI Frames 2017 along with director Ashim Ahluwalia, told the media: “Since Gawli is a gangster and politician and we are projecting the character as authentic as possible, shooting a major part in real location was risky. But we received huge support from Mumbai Police to shoot the film, they did not object.”

From the rough streets and back alleys of Central Mumbai comes the sensational true story of Arun Gawli, a man who scripted his own destiny, eventually going on to become one of India’s most feared mobsters. Today he remains an enigmatic figure; at once a volatile, power-hungry gangster for some and the venerated “Daddy” or a modern day Robin Hood for the working-class neighbourhood he belongs to.Daddy follows the intertwined fates of the world-weary Gawli as he attempts to enter politics and a resentful, frustrated Police inspector with a secret history in the mob.

About fears on film’s certification, he added: “When I started the film I did not think too much about it. But now that you people are talking about it, I am a little worried.”

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the avatar of a police sub-inspector alongside Vidya Balan in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller drama Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. Let’s see how nicely he fits into the shoes of the 61-year-old gangster-turned-politician, whose gang used to operate in Central Mumbai areas once upon a time.

Watch out this space for the trailer of the film!

