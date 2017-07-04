The release date of Arjun Rampal’s forthcoming film Daddy has been postponed. The film, which was slated to release on 21st July, will no longer release on the same. As a result, Daddy will avoid a box office clash with Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael and Alankrita Shrivastava’s Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Daddy is now slated to hit theatres on 8th September. The film’s new release date makes it clash with two other films at the box office, one being Shreyas Talpade’s Poster Boys starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and himself and the other being Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi both of which are scheduled for an 8th September release.

Daddy, directed by Ashim Ahluwalia and produced by Arjun Rampal along with Rutvij Patel is inspired by the life of Mumbai’s gangster turned politician Arun Gawli. Why has the release been postponed? As per reports, Gawli’s daughter Geeta has asked the makers to push the release date as she is expecting her father to get parole in September. Geeta expects her father will get time to promote his biopic before it hits theatres. The Gawli family was very much involved in the film’s making which took three years and hence Geeta has requested Arjun to postpone the release.

What was the core reason for Arjun to work on a film about Gawli? “At the first place, Gawli is well known in Maharashtra and especially Dagdi Chawl, but not in the rest of the country. Secondly, the story is quite intriguing for me, because he is one of those gangsters who spent maximum time in prison and did not run away from the system or underground himself, that most of the gangsters do,” the film’s lead actor cum producer Arjun Rampal told IANS.

The actor further said, “The story is that every time when he came out of the prison for reformation and a normal life, did the society accept him? Or he took another criminal action in an extreme situation? Does the action justify because of the situation, or his past never allowed him to get back to the normal life even after his punishment in jail?”

“The story is complex and mysterious, so is Gawli, as a personality. I, as a creative person, was highly intrigued by all these… People should know this story,” Arjun said.