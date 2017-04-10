Arjun Rampal Trashes Assault Allegations

A complaint was filed against Arjun Rampal for allegedly assaulting a man in a club here on early Sunday, the city police said. But the actor claims the news is “untrue”.

Arjun tweeted on Sunday: “Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan? Man! Where do people make this news up from? Not assaulted anyone. Untrue. Fake news.”

The incident occurred at Club Privee in a complex at Ashoka Road around 3.30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Arjun got infuriated over a photographer trying to click his photos.

He allegedly snatched the camera and threw it, which then hit Shobhit, the complainant, on his head and injured him.

“(Arjun) Rampal allegedly attacked a man with a camera. An investigation is being done,” Delhi Police spokesperson Madhur Verma told IANS.

According to the police, the CCTV footage of the club is being investigated.

“I do not know why he threw the camera. I have lodged a police complaint but no action has been taken so far,” said Shobhit.

In his tweet, Arjun termed it as a “fake news”.

Arjun Rampal was last seen in the avatar of a police sub-inspector alongside Vidya Balan in Sujoy Ghosh’s thriller drama Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.

On the world front, Arjun Rampal will be next seen in Daddy in the titular role. The film is based on the life of gangster turned politician Arun Gawli.

Directed by Ashim Ahluwalia, Daddy is produced, co-written and acted by Arjun Rampal, the film is tentatively scheduled to be release in July.

Arjun Rampal will also feature in Aankhen 2. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D’Cruz and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Aankhen 2 is produced by Gaurang Doshi and directed by Gaurang Doshi.

Anil, Arshad and Arjun will portray the role of blind men in the film.