Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan has already generated a lot of anticipation and nail biting wait for its release. The makers of the film have finally decided to release the film’s trailer on 14th of June 2017.

The first look of the film which was out some days back has been very well received by the audience and has created an intrigue around the film. Now the filmmakers have unveiled a new poster featuring Arjun Kapoor in his dual character Karan and Charan.

It had been fun to watch chacha bhatija Jodi, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor when they had appeared on IPL extra innings.

Arjun Kapoor will be seen in a double role in the movie, of which one would be with a turban and other sans the turban. Anil Kapoor too is seen donning a turban.

Interestingly it is the first time Illeana D’Souza and Athiya Shetty have been paired along with Arjun Kapoor; the trailer will give insight with whom he has a better chemistry though.

The film has an interesting ensemble cast and has been made on a grand scale. Mubarakan is expected to be an entertaining ride because of its content and different cast, and grandeur.

Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.