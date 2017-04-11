The trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend is steering up a great response and Arjun’s close friend and fellow actor Ranveer Singh even tweeted about how he would like to be his ‘Half Boyfriend’.

In Half Girlfriend, Arjun plays the character of Madhav Jha, who is hopelessly in love with Riya Somani, played by Shraddha Kapoor. A series of events leave Arjun’s character teary-eyed, on which Ranveer tweeted that he couldn’t see his best buddy crying and that if Riya Somani is only his Half Girlfriend he would be the other half.

तुझे रोता हुआ देख कर मुझे भी रोना आता है बाबा! She only wants to be ‘half’?! FINE! I will be the other half..the better half! तू बस रोना मत! https://t.co/pCgu0pPh4G — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 10, 2017

To this Arjun had an equally cheeky response. Staying true to his character, he spoke about their brotherhood vows, in Madhav Jha’s style.

तु मेरा भाई है और वो मेरी जान…अपने भाई के लिए में अपनी जान भी दे सकता हूँ पगले !!! U are and will always be my full and final !!! https://t.co/GRbq3FrSJD — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 10, 2017

Also, it was a pleasant surprise to see his Ishaqzaade co-star, Parineeti Chopra join the conversation as she offered to be the other Half Girlfriend and asked Arjun to choose between RV and him.

On this, Arjun replied with much love.

Meri hottie pari meri cutie pari meri beauty pari !!! U are chosen for my future and u know it !!! https://t.co/ILnNXqlHO4 — Madhav Jha (@arjunk26) April 10, 2017

Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, Mohit Suri and Chetan Bhagat, Half Girlfriend releases on 19th May. Half Girlfriend is a cinematic adaptation of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated to release on 19th May.