First look of Arjun Kapoor’s character in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is out. He is playing the role of a police officer from Delhi Police’s special unit. Thick eyebrows, sharply cut hair and a perfectly trimmed moustache – Arjun Kapoor has nailed the look.

Arjun is reuniting with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra for Dibakar Banerjee’s thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, under Yash Raj Films Banner.

“The shooting will start in the coming 10 days in north India. The shooting is for two months, and I have been prepping for three months now.”

“For me, it has been an interesting journey. Dibakar is a fantastic director and I had fun working with him. The story is quite amazing and extraordinary, that’s why I can’t reveal too much.”

“All I can say is that there is an interesting tussle going on in India right now, Bharat Vs India, there are two thought processes which came to surface in last few years… The film deals with that psychology, how people are changing in society, what are their ups and downs, especially when you’re so infused in the system.”

Arjun says the director was on his wish list and that he always wanted to work with him.

“Yeah (he was in my wish list). I remember when I came to know that he wants to meet me… when I was told that he and me will be meeting, I genuinely felt a sense of pride,” Arjun told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

The Mubarakan actor, 32, says he has closely followed Banerjee’s work.

“As a director, I have followed his work very closely over the last few years and I was excited to meet him because of that reason. He is on people’s wish list and he was on my wish list as well,” he added.