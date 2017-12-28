Arjun Kapoor Will Again Be Seen Honing His Cooking Skills For His Next Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Ki and Ka saw Arjun Kapoor as the house husband to the career-minded Kareena Kapoor Khan. What could only be called a mere co-incidence, in his forthcoming film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the actor has taken his home keeping skills a notch higher.

Arjun, who plays a cop in the film, cooks a desi meal for his co-star Parineeti Chopra for the requirement of a scene when they get trapped in a life-threatening situation in the movie.

“It is an endearing scene that happens at the moment of extreme crisis in their lives,” says a source in a conversation with DNA adding that Arjun is a pro-chef now and can even make a perfect roti.

Trending

“Dibakar wanted him to look convincing as a cook. He was clear that the actor should know how to knead the dough and make round rotis as his character had to prepare food under challenging circumstances. Arjun is good at making some dishes but this time he had to make dal, sabzi, and roti –— a typical, daily meal of North Indians. Parineeti was a huge help as she is a fantastic cook herself,” says the source.

After impressing everyone with their debut film Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are all set to return onscreen for a second time after 5 years. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar is about a man and a woman who represent two completely different sides of India — and they are united in their mistrust, suspicion, and hate for each other. Director Dibakar Banerjee, the cast is currently shooting in the terrains of India-Nepal border. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 3, 2018.