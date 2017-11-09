Yesterday, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali issued a video where he made it clear about all the misunderstandings which are being spoken about his upcoming historic film, Padmavati. He clarifies that his movie is a tribute to Rani Padmavati’s courage and there are no such scenes which can hurt the sentiments of the Rajputs.

As soon the video was launched, SLB was supported not only by his industry friends but also the fans came out and stood by him.

The Gunday actor Arjun Kapoor took to his Twitter account and expressed his thoughts on the same. He said that how a creative person has to justify for his creativity. He wrote, “Yet again a man has to justify creativity because politics & propaganda creates an ugly environment. He’s a fantastic filmmaker his vision must be trusted. I’m sure Rani Padmavati & her story will be depicted with respect by him & @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor.”

Yet again a man has to justify creativity because politics & propaganda creates an ugly environment. He’s a fantastic filmmaker his vision must be trusted. I’m sure Rani Padmavati & her story will be depicted with respect by him & @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone @shahidkapoor https://t.co/o8qCu7Rfe6 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 8, 2017

Even the Padmavati star cast- Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh tweeted about the same.

Hear it from the Man himself. Hope this clears things 🙏🏽 https://t.co/dy2EKXFDec — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) November 8, 2017

It’s been a privilege sir. Thank you for the opportunity. https://t.co/DJzvKOOgq4 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) November 8, 2017



In the video, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has put all the rumours to rest and cleared that there is no dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji in the movie. Earlier, the members of Rajput families and Karni Sena had destroyed the sets in Rajasthan and started protesting against the film.

This is not the first time that a filmmaker had to come out and speak about his film. Earlier, during the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, filmmaker Karan Johar too had released a short video as there were Pakistani artists’ in the film. Karan had promised that he would not cast any Pakistani actors in his movies again.