Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Wrap Up The Punjab Schedule Of Namastey England

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have wrapped up the Punjab schedule of their upcoming film Namastey England.

Arjun on Sunday took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself in an aircraft and wrote: “Time to come home. Schedule wrap on Namastey England. Parineeti Chopra, please don’t miss me too much as always.”

Later, Parineeti too shared a note on her Instagram stories and wrote: “Punjab schedule wrap on Namastey England.”

Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param, and their love story across the landscapes of India’s Punjab to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London.