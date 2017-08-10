Arjun Kapoor Opens Up About Mubarakan Success

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen on screen in Mubarakan, says he is more than happy about the family entertainer’s success.

Directed by Anees Bazmi, Mubarakan has raked in Rs 47.25 crore since its release. The film also stars Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz, and Anil Kapoor.

“I am really happy. The whole idea of doing this film was to make a family entertainer and to know that so many people are going to watch it with their families, friends, and relatives and actually going back again to watch it because it is making them smile and laugh… It just makes me happy,” Arjun told IANS over the phone from Mumbai.

Arjun says the pressure on an actor is that people enjoy the film.

“Obviously you want your producers to make money, you want people to enjoy the film, you want your films to be appreciated and that pressure is always there, but the film you do after this one always gets as much more.

“You want to push the envelope, please more people and connect with more people that pressure is always there that the next film you do is different and connects with the masses. So that pressure is there,” he said.

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is doing Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namastey Canada. He is reuniting Parineeti Chopra in this one. Arjun Kapoor is super excited to work with Vipul Shah. Arjun feels lucky as after working with Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, Vipul has chosen him to play the lead. He claims that Namastey Canada has heart and humour making the film a family entertainer.

Anil Kapoor is doing Fanney Khan which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who have previously shared screen space in Satish Kaushik’s 2000 directorial, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, and Subhash Ghai’s 1999 musical, Taal. Aish and Kapoor are now set to reunite. Ileana D’Cruz is currently busy promoting her next film Baadshaho which is all set to release on 1st September.