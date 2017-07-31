Arjun Kapoor is the latest Bollywood celeb to have opened up on the topic of nepotism. The Mubarakan actor, who is the son of producer Boney Kapoor and nephew of Anil Kapoor, feels that instead of a healthy conversation, nepotism has now become a debate.

In an interview, when quizzed about nepotism, Arjun Kapoor said, “I always feel conversations are healthy to have. Right now it has become a debate. It has become a debate where both the sides can’t be heard because there is a lot of noise.”

The actor is of the opinion that at the end of the day, it’s the audience which decides the fate of a film. He said, “It’s always important to try and find best possible solutions to give talent the opportunity. And who is the best judge of talent? At the end of the day, above and beyond the makers, you put the film in front of the audience and they only decide. We can never negate ticket sales, love and appreciation a person gets from the audience. That connect is something that is the purest and honest form of understanding whether someone deserves another opportunity or not. So yeah, it’s a debate right now whereas I feel a conversation would have been very healthy.”

However, the actor admits that if you are not related to the industry, it’s difficult to start your journey. He said, “At the end of the day, I do believe, whoever is talented, will continue getting work. Everybody’s struggle is very difficult and I do understand that when you’re not part of the film fraternity, your starting point is not that easy and I respect that.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan which hit theatres on Friday.